Southampton: On a gloomy day at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton – India skipper Virat Kohli decided to enthrall the crowds who had come in to see the match on Sunday. While fielding at slips and with music playing in the backdrop, the Punjabi in Kohli could not resist it. The Indian captain was spotted flaunting off his bhangra moves and that is now being loved by his massive fanbase. Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Rain, Bad Light Likely to Play Spoilsport

Here is the video where you can see Kohli dance: Also Read - Day 4 Southampton Weather Forecast Today WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 21, Monday: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl

Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs NZ Stream Live Cricket Match Online & on TV

This is not the first time Kohli has been seen dancing on a cricket field. Time and again, he does this to egg on the crowd or to amuse himself.

Kohli, who showed a lot of patience and got a start at Southampton in tricky conditions, could not last long on Day 3 as he was trapped in front by Kyle Jamieson for 44. His innings were laced with merely one boundary. Kohli, being the premier batsman of the side would feel he missed out after doing all the hardwork.

Jamieson decimated India with marvelous figures of – 5/31 – with generous help from the relentless Neil Wagner – 2/40 – and the crafty duo of Tim Southee – 1/64 – and Trent Boult – 2/47.

When New Zealand batted, Conway and the ever-stodgy Tom Latham – 30 runs off 104 – added 70, blunting the sharp new ball attack from the Indians.

With New Zealand still trailing by 116 runs, Day 4 promises to be exciting. The game is still in the balance and India will look to make early inroads in the NZ batting with wickets. NZ has eight wickets in hand and they would like to get as close to the Indian first innings score as possible.

New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs