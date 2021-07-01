New Delhi: India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going down memory lane today. Pandya earlier shared his photos of teen days on his Instagram story and now he has shared a video in which he is tonking the bowlers to all corners of the ground. Pandya is taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the video which he has uploaded on his social media handles. Also Read - Virat Kohli Never Demanded Three Tests For World Test Championship Final: Ravichandran Ashwin

Pandya is well known for striking the ball cleanly and he is seen hitting some massive sixes in the video. The right-hander is not showing any mercy for the bowlers as he is timing the ball with perfection. Also Read - Sad To See Bowlers Today Get Tired After Four Overs: Kapil Dev

The caption of Pandya’s Tweet read as, “From 2011 – Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big Smiling face with smiling eyes If I can do it, anyone can”. Also Read - WTC Final | India Got a Bit Confident in Picking Side Three Days Before The Game: Alastair Cook

Here is the video:

From 2011 – Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big 😊 If I can do it, anyone can ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/axJhOJqREf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has come a long way in his career and he has been ticking the right boxes, especially in the limited-overs format. Pandya has grabbed his opportunities with both hands and he is India’s first-choice seam bowling all-rounder.

However, Pandya hasn’t bowled at full tilt after undergoing back surgery in 2020. The all-rounder from Baroda didn’t bowl a single over in the first phase of IPL 2021 for defending champions Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Pandya will be seen in action in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Island Nation. The first ODI will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on 13th July. The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by former skipper Rahul Dravid.