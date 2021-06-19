New Delhi: Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh of India, breathed his last on Friday night aged 91. While some reckoned it was an end of an era, tributes poured in from all quarters as expected. The Flying Sikh, who won four Asian Games medals, came perilously close to winning an Olympics medal. Milkha was the ray of hope for a country that was not renowned to produce a world-class track and field athletes. Also Read - Milkha Singh, Flying Sikh of India, Passes Away Aged 91 After Long Fight With Covid-19

Milkha and PT Usha were the only two athletes who came missed winning an Olympics medal by a whisker. For Milkha, his moment came in 1960 during the Rome Olympics. Back then, Milkha was the reigning Asian Games champion and Asia’s biggest hope. He was expected to do a good job at the event. The iconic athlete had won his heats in comprehensive fashion leading up to the 400 metres Men’s final. Also Read - Milkha Singh Battles "Rough Day", Oxygen Saturation Level Dips

Despite getting off to a good start in the outside lane, Milkha could not keep up pace with Otis Davis of the USA and Carl Kaufmann of Germany. In the last 50 meters of the race, it became a neck-and-neck battle between the Flying Sikh and Malcolm Spence of South Africa. It was a photo-finish that was won by the South African sprinter.

Despite the heartbreak, Milkha smashed the national record with a record timing of 45.6 seconds. A record that stood for 33 years before Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

The legendary athlete is survived by three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha Singh.

Years after his retirement, a biopic was made on his life. The Bollywood film won applause from all quarters. Farhan Akhtar played the titular character in the film and his performance was highly acclaimed by the critics.