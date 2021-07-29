Colombo: Rahul Chahar gave Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga a mouthful after picking up his wicket in the second T20I on Wednesday. Chahar, who was hit for a boundary of the ball before, decided to throw it a little wide – forcing the Lankan batsman to reach out for it. Hasaranga, who was in an aggressive mood, fell for the trap. He slashed the ball hard only to get a thickish outside edge. The ball went flying to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made no mistake.Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 29th July, 8:00 PM IST Thursday

Chahar got his revenge and then gave a fiery send-off to Hasaranga. Also Read - Rahul Dravid's BIG Statement on India's Playing XI: Selectors do Not Pick You to be on a Holiday

Very similar to Deepak Chahar. https://t.co/hAUFmaWmZ8 — Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) July 28, 2021

Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Reveals What Would Have Made The Difference After India Lose 2nd T20I

Chahar deserved a wicket because he had bowled really well, giving away just 27 runs off his four overs. A depleted Indian outfit opted to go in for three spinners, which seemed to be the right call on a sluggish Premadasa pitch.

Eventually, that wicket was not good enough to take India over the line as the Lankans held their nerves to beat India by four wickets and keep the series alive.

India seemed to have fallen short by 15-20 runs and that is exactly what stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan reckoned after the loss.

“The surface turned and was a stopping a bit. We knew we were one batter short. We knew we had to construct our innings smartly. We were 10-15 runs short. That would have made the difference. I am proud of the boys. Never say die attitude is amazing. Hats off to the boys for taking it into the last over,” Dhawan said after the match.