Rohit Sharma is a quality player and one of the best white-ball cricketers in the business. The India opener is a slow-starter but is very good at pacing his knock and making up for lost ground, once set. He could be a slow starter, but it is not often that you see him play and miss. It happens once, twice, but usually not more than that – in the initial phase of his innings. He is a too-good-a-player to allow that to happen, especially when he is in good form.

It happened in 2013 against South Africa in an ODI at the Wanderers Stadium. He had hit a double-century a month back against Australia. But it was Dale Steyn who was in red-hot form with the ball and he made it talk. The bounce and the carry assisted Steyn as he troubled Rohit Sharma like never before.

Finally, Rohit got bat to ball in the 16th ball of his innings. Steyn had kept him quiet for four overs in a 359-chase. When the Indian opener finally got off the mark, he received a massive roar from the crowd at the venue.

Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at that point in time, narrated the incredible scenes: “A massive roar from the crowd. He’s made contact! He’s seeing it better.”

Here is the Steyn masterclass to Rohit:

Rohit dancing infront of steyn pic.twitter.com/ECvBkT9t8R — Amit one8 (@vkpant5) June 9, 2021

It was not one of Rohit Sharma’s best outings as he perished for a 43-ball 18. Eventually, India was thrashed by 141 runs by the hosts.

Currently, Rohit is in the UK with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship final which would be followed by a five-match Test series against England.