Kolkata: This too happened when Virat Kohli bowed to Sachin Tendulkar in front of a packed stadium in Kolkata to show his respect for the master blaster. The incident took place during an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in 2016 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As Kohli played a match-winning knock in front of his idol at the Garden of Eden, the batting sensation dedicated his half-century to the Master Blaster.

In that match, Kohli hit an unbeaten knock of 55 off 37 balls to help India gun down a paltry total of 119 in the 20 over the contest.

Kohli was named the Man of the Match for his batting masterclass against Pakistan. The batting icon was also declared the Player of the Tournament for smashing 273 runs in 5 matches.

Meanwhile, India take on Pakistan in their T20 WC tournament opener on October 24. Kohli made a big statement on Saturday ahead of the Men in Blue’s blockbuster opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The former RCB captain played down the hype surrounding high-voltage India vs Pakistan match as “another game of cricket” for him.

“I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets,” Kohli said to the Press.