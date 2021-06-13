Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world, if not the best! despite being a cricketer, his love for football is no secret for his fans. Kohli, a Cristiano Ronaldo-fan, is often seen flaunting off his football skills ahead of a cricket match as a part of his warm-up routine. The Indian cricket captain also happens to be part of a football team named ‘All Hearts’. Also Read - VIDEO: Finland Fans Give Flags to Cover Denmark's Christian Eriksen From Cameras

The 'All Hearts' side comprising of cricketers took part in a football game against the 'All Stars' – a team featuring actors from the Bollywood film fraternity in 2017. The match took place at the Andheri Complex Stadium in Mumbai saw stars from both walks of life lock horns.

The game was intense and Kohli lost his cool when he fell inside the box. Kohli promptly appealed for a penalty and when the referee denied it.

Kohli did not disappoint his fans as he sprinted down the right flank to score once and then did an impromptu bhangra jig. Eventually, the Kohli-led All Hearts thrashed the Abhishek Bachchan-led All-Stars 7-3. Dhoni was the star of the show as his football skills left the sizeable crowd ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style over goalkeeper Mark Robinson for a goal.

He scored another goal and was fittingly awarded ‘Man of the match’.

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian cricket team is on the tour of England where they will play the much-awaited World Test Championship final against New Zealand. That would be followed by a five-match Test series against England. Kohli, being the premier batsman of the side, would be the key to India’s fortunes during the tour.