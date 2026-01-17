Vihaan Malhotra’s four-for triggers Bangladesh collapse as India win by 18 runs via DLS method

Home

Vihaan Malhotra's four-wicket spell triggered a Bangladesh collapse as India secured an 18-run DLS win in a rain-hit Under-19 World Cup match, with key contributions from Kundu and Suryavanshi.

New Delhi: Off-spinner Vihaan Malhotra delivered a sensational spell as he picked 4 wickets conceding 14 runs, which led to trigger a dramatic Bangladesh batting collapse as India secured oa convincing 18-run victory via the DLS method in a rain-hit Under-19 World Cup match on Saturday.

Bangladesh, who bowled out India for 238 in their 49-over contest, started the chase on an impressive note, losing eight wickets for 40 runs to lose the match from a winning position. It was India’s second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Players from both sides were seen exchanging handshakes on the field after the conclusion of the match after both the captains refused doing so during the toss.

India is currently leading group B standings with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh and USA were yet to open their accounts. New Zealand are yet to begin their campaign in Group B.

Chasing a revised target of 165 from 29 overs following a second rain delay, Bangladesh were well placed at 102 for 2 after 20 overs, comfortably ahead of the DLS par score of 88. However, a sharp collapse followed, thanks to Malhotra’s disciplined off-spin and backed by timely breakthroughs from the other bowlers.

Vihaan Malhotra dismantled Bangldesh’s middle order

Malhotra, who earlier to deliver with the bat in his 24-ball 7, found sharp turn and bounce to dismantle Bangladesh middle order, removing Kalam Siddiki (15), Sheikh Parvez Jibon (7), Rizan Hossan (15) and Samiun Basir (2) in a decisive spell that swung the match sharply India’s way. Bangladesh lost five wickets in the space of 33 balls as panic set in.

Left-arm spinner Khilan Patel dealt the decisive blow by removing Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim, the top-scorer with a composed 51 off 72 balls (4×4, 1×6). Aware of the DLS equation, Hakim had batted sensibly but misread a waist-high full toss from Khilan, attempting to clear long-on only to find a fielder in the deep, bringing an end to Bangladesh’s fightback. Henil Patel finally wrapped up after dismissing Iqbal Hossain Emon as Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, well short of the revised target, sealing India’s victory.

Bangladesh looked set before Malhotra’s spell turned the match on its head.

A solid fifty-plus stand between Rifat Beg and Hakim put Bangladesh in a strong position, with Beg playing an attacking knock of 37 off 37 balls, which featured four fours and a six, highlighted by a confident loft over deep square leg off off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan. With Hakim holding one end and the required rate under control, Bangladesh looked set before Malhotra’s spell turned the match on its head.

India’s innings was held together by Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, both registered fighting half-centuries after Bangladesh chose to bowl first. Known for his aggressive approach, Vaibhav adapted to the situation and played a well measured knock, as he scored 72 off 67 balls, which includes six fours and three sixes after India lost two wickets in successive deliveries early in the innings.

Kundu and Suryavanshi’s partnership helped India recover from a top-order collapse

Kundu followed it up with a patient 80 off 112 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. The due stitched 62 runs off 101 balls, helping India recover from a top-order collapse.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Al Fahad had put India under pressure by dismissing skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi in quick succession. Azizul Hakim provided good support with figures of 2 for 42, including the wicket of Kanishk Chouhan, who chipped in with a quick 28 in a 54-run partnership with Kundu. India were eventually bowled out for 238 in 48.4 overs after a one-hour rain delay during their innings reduced the match to 49 overs per side.

