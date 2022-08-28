Dubai: Ahead of the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan, stars from India reached Dubai to witness the match. Stars from Bollywood like Urvashi Rautela and others were present at the stadium. But, it was actor Vijay Deverakonda who stole the show. It was when Virat Kohli was dismissed for 35 off 30 balls trying to clear the ropes, that the camera panned towards the actor and he looked heartbroken. The video has now gone viral and fans are reacting to it.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Updates: Jadeja-Suryakumar Keep India In Chase After Kohli-Rohit Depart

Earlier in the day, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya played starring roles with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

While Pandya got India vital breakthroughs with his short balls to pick 3-25 in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar was excellent in starting and death overs to take 4-26 as India used the bounce well offered by the pitch. With left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh taking the rest of the two wickets, it also marked the first instance of Indian seamers taking all ten wickets in a T20I match.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 80 for three in the 13th over. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle and they are looking good. This is a key partnership for India at the moment. Pakistan need wickets to claw back in the game.