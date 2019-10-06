Abhinav Mukund (84) and Baba Aparajith (87) helped Tamil Nadu thrash Tripura by 187 runs and register its sixth straight win in Group C of Round 9 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 at Jaipur on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Tamil Nadu posted an imposing 315/8 in 50 overs that came on the back of impressive knocks by Mukund and Aparajith. The former was much more aggressive in his knock having scored 11 boundaries in his 87-ball 84, while Aparajith tonked four sixes and two fours in his 97-ball stay at the crease.

Tamil Nadu bowled out Tripura for 128 in 34.3 overs with left-arm pacer T Natarajan taking three wickets as TN successfully pocketed four points. Spinners R Sai Kishore and M Ashwin picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 316 for victory, Tripura never looked to be in the chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. From 105/5 in the 26th over, Tripura were all out for 128 in the 35th over.

Vijay Shankar provided the first breakthrough for TN as Udiyan Bose was caught by Murali Vijay for 20. However, Natarajan and the other bowlers kept chipping away. Pratuysh Singh (24) and Milind, who also contributed 24 made useful contributions.

Leggie Ashwin finished things off by having Ajoy Sarkar caught by Abhinav Mukund for a duck.

In another match, Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed 124 not out (101 balls, 10 fours, 8 sixes) to power Services toa seven-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 315/8 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 84, Baba Aparajith 87; Ajoy Sarkar 3/51, Neelambuj Vats 2/60) beat Tripura 128 all out in 34.3 overs (T Natarajan 3/22, M Ashwin 2/13) by 187 runs