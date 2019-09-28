Defending champions Mumbai suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat to Chhattisgarh in Round 4 Elite A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 at Alur on Saturday.

Put into bat, a batting heavy Mumbai side posted a sizeable 317/5 with all the regulars chipping in with valuable scores. Veteran wicketkeeper and former captain Aditya Tare top scored with 90, while Suryakumar Yadav added 81. Captain Shreyas Iyer continued his fine form scoring a half-century. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal too grabbed the opportunity and scored 44 off 62 with the help of three boundaries.

In reply, Chhattisgarh chased down the target with one ball to spare. The lesser-know side rode on a gritty 117 not out by middle-order batsman Amandeep Khare.

Chhattisgarh did not have a good start with opener Shashank Chandrakar (5) falling early to Shams Mulani. Jiwanjyot Singh (44) and Ashutosh Singh (35) tried to steady the innings, but Mulani returned and trapped Jiwanjyot leaving Chhattisgarh at 82/2 in the 15th over. Ashutosh departed four overs later by Mulani as Mumbai took control.

However, Khare displayed tremendous confidence and slammed 8 fours and 4 sixes during his 94-ball stay at the crease. He was ably supported by Shashank Singh (40) as the duo forged 97 runs for the fifth wicket. Mulani returned to break the partnership, but it was too little too late as the damage was already done. An unbeaten 96-run stand between Khare and Ajay Mandal (39 not out) took the side home.

For Mumbai, Mulani (3/33) was the only successful bowler.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 318/5 in 49.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 117*; Shams Mulani 3/38) beat Mumbai 317/5 (Aditya Tare 90, Suryakumar Yadav 81, Shreyas Iyer 50) by 5 wickets

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium not too far away from Alur, KL Rahul made his intentions clear with a fine century leading the way for Karnataka’s 60-run win over Kerala. Rahul, who was dropped from the Indian team, took the opposition bowlers to task as he smashed 10 boundaries and four sixes en route to his 131 off 122 balls.

Skipper Manish Pandey also chipped in with 50 off 51 balls, but Kerala bowlers restricted the opposition to 294.

In reply, Karnataka bowlers put a spirited show despite a fighting hundred by Kerala opener Vishnu Vinod (104) to bowl them out for 234. Ronit More emerged as the pick of the bowlers with 3/42 in his 9 overs. Abhimanyu Mithun pocketed two.

Brief scores: Karnataka 294 all out in 49.5 overs (KL Rahul 131, Manish Pandey 50; KM Asif 3/59, Basil Thampi 3/70) beat Kerala 234 all out in 46.4 overs (Vishnu Vinod 104, Sanju Samson 67; Ronit More 3/42) by 60 runs

At the Alur Cricket Stadium 2, Hyderabad defeated Saurashtra by 121 runs. Put into bat, Hyderabad were restricted to 252/5 with opener Tanmay Agarwal top scoring with 79. For Saurashtra, captain Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers with 2/46 in his 10 overs.

In reply, a brilliant five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Bavanaka Sandeep saw Saurashtra bundled for 131 in 39.1 overs.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 252/5 (Tanmay Agarwal 79, Tilak Verma 65; Jaydev Unadkat 2/46) beat Saurashtra 131 all out in 39.1 overs (Sheldon Jackson 39; Bavanaka Sandeep 5/26) by 121 runs