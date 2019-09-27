Yadav, Ojha star in MP’s narrow win over Railways

Skipper Naman Ojha’s unbeaten half-century, couple with a five-wicket-haul by fast bowler Gaurav Yadav led to Madhya Pradesh’s tense seven-wicket win over Railways in a Round 3, Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

Railways, put into bat first, were rocked by the pace duo of Yadav and Ishwar Pandey, who shredded the opposition’s top order and reduced them to 55/5. Pandey took out three of the top four batsmen, after which Yadav blew away middle and lower order. Karn Sharma and Pradeep T scored 25 and 23 as Railways were bundled out for a lowly 108 in 32.1 overs.

Madhya Pradesh’s start was no different to Railways with Pradeep ripping through their batting order. MP’s No. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 combined to score 22 runs between themselves and chances of an unlikely Railways win seemed high. However, Ojha remained firm and struck nine boundaries to take MP over the line inside 25 overs.

Chauhan sizzles with century as Services beat Tripura

Services opened their account in the 2019-2020 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 19-run win over Tripura in Jaipur on Friday. Opener Ravi Chauhan registered his second List-A century and aided by an equally important half-century from skipper Rajat Paliwal, guided Services to 241/9, in reply to which Tripura were all out for 222.

Services lost opener Nakul Verma cheaply and Rahul Singh for a third-ball duck before Chauhan and Paliwal came together for a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket. Paliwal scored at a healthy rate to reach 59 off 71 with six boundaries before his innings was ended by Rajat Dey, who went on to pick up a five-wicket-haul. Chauhan strokes his way to a delightful century but by the time Tripura were able to see the back of him, he had enough runs for Services in board.

Tripura responded with a half-century from Tanmay Mishra, Udiyan Bose’s 40 and a 58-ball 41 from Pratyush Singh, but lack of contributions from the remaining batsmen hurt Tripura towards the end as they kept losing wickets regularly. Varun Choudhary picked up 3/40, including the final wicket of Dey as Tripura were bowled out in 47.3 overs.

Big bats carry Jammu Kashmir to clinical win over Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir beat Rajasthan by 55 runs on the back of a dominating performance with the bat. Qamran Iqbal’s half century, accompanied by Shubham Khajuria’s 94 and Shubham Pundir’s 96 propelled J&K to 317/5 but despite Mahipal Lomror and Chetan Bist’s half-centuries, Rajasthan were bowled put for 262 with fast bowler Ram Dayal claiming 4/45.

After Ahmed Banday was run out in the ninth over, Iqbal and Khajuria combined for a 62-run partnership for the second wicket before Rahul Chahar provided the breakthrough. Khaleel Ahmed removed J&K Parvez Rasool for 2, but an even bigger partnership blossomed for the next wicket between Khajuria and Pundir.

Both recorded for a 100-run stand and even though neither could get to the magical three-figure mark, thanks to a run-a-ball 34 towards the end by Fazil Rashid, J&K finished on a strong total.

Rajasthan had a strong start. M Narender Singh and Bist added 71 runs for the first wicket, followed by a 69-run partnership for the second. However, Rajasthan lost Bist, Salman Khan and Arjit Gupta for 15 runs and even though Lomror tried to hold one end, lack of contributions from the rest, hurt them dearly. Rajasthan lost their last five wickets for just 33 runs.