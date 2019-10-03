Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal registered wins in the Group C matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 in Jaipur on Thursday.

Here’s the wrap of the Round 7 matches of Group C:

Bowlers set up Gujarat’s win:

Gujarat sealed a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bihar at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground. The Gujarat bowlers set the win for the team as they bowled out Bihar for a paltry total of 126 in 42.2 overs. Rush Kalaria and CT Gaja scalped two wickets each.

Gujarat hardly broke any sweat and chased down the total in 19.2 overs and went on to register their fifth win in a row.

Priyank Panchal, who opened the innings with the Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel, scored an impressive 40 off 28 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Axar Patel, meanwhile, scored an unbeaten 27.

Brief scores: Gujarat 128 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 40, Axar Patel 27 not out, Dhruv Raval 25) beat Bihar 126 all out in 42.2 overs (Sachin Kumar Singh 44 not out, Babul Kumar 27, CT Gaja 2/19, Rush Kalaria 2/22) by seven wickets

Parvez Rasool leads J and K’s charge:

Parvez Rasool led from the front as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Railways by four wickets at the KL Saini Stadium.

Batting first, Railway posted 285 runs on the board on the back of fifties from Dinesh Mor and Arindam Ghosh. For J & K, Umar Nazir scalped three wickets for 53 runs.

In the chase, Jammu and Kashmir had lost two wickets with only six runs on the board. However, Rasool steadied the ship and scored an unbeaten 118 off 112 ball, hitting nine fours and four sixes to help the team cross the finish line.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 287 for 6 in 49.1 overs (Parvez Rasool 118 not out, Shubham Singh Pundir 38, Abdul Samad 36, Ram Dayal 22 not out, Himanshu Sangwan 3 for 66) beat Railways 285 for 6 in 50 overs (Dinesh Mor 70, Arindam Ghosh 64, Karn Sharma 40, Umar Nazir 3/53) by four wickets

Raman, Easwaran star in Bengal’s win:

Abhishek Kumar Raman and Abhimanyu Easwaran starred with the bat as Bengal beat Rajasthan by five wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Batting first, Rajasthan scored 265/4 as skipper Mahipal Lomror scored 79 and Arjit Gupta scored 56. Bengal chased down the target with an over to spare as Raman scored an unbeaten 122 off 108 balls, with the help of 11 fours and Easwaran scored 66.

Brief scores: Bengal 266 for 5 in 49 overs (Abhishek Kumar Raman 122 not out (108 balls, 11 fours), Abhimanyu Easwaran 66, R M Bishnoi 3/49) beat Rajasthan 265 for 4 in 50 overs (Mahipal Lomror 79, A R Gupta 56, R K Bishnoi 42 not out, Arnab Nandi 2/32) by five wickets