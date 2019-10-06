Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma pocketed career-best figures of 7/19 as Punjab beat Haryana by three wickets in a low scoring Group B Round 4 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 at Vadodara on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Haryana folded for a paltry 49 in 16 overs with Sharma and Sidharth Kaul (3/29) doing the damage.

Haryana batting was in shambles with as many as nine players departing with single-digit scores. Opener Nitin Saini top-scored for Haryana with 22 runs while Sumit Kumar chipped in with 13.

In reply, Punjab made a mess of the run chase. They lost wickets at regular intervals with pacer Ajit Chahal getting early breakthroughs for Hayana.

Chahal (4/32) and Harshal Patel (2/12) claimed six wickets but the total tuned out to be too low in the end.

Opener Abhishek Sharma stood his ground and anchored his team to victory. He was the top scorer and remained unbeaten at 22.

All of the other Punjab batsmen failed to reach double digits with four them heading back to the pavilion without opening their accounts.

Brief scores: Punjab: 50/7 in 15.1 overs (Abhishek Sharma 22 not out; Ajit Chahal 4-32) beat Haryana 49 in 16 overs (Nitin Saini 22; Sandeep Sharma 7-19) by 3 wickets