Right-arm medium pacer Abhimanyu Mithun on Friday became the first bowler to register a hat-trick in a Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Mithun achieved the feat on his 30th birthday during the summit clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Alongside, Mithun also became the first Karnataka bowler to claim a List-A hat-trick.

The 30-year-old dismissed Shahrukh Khan (27), M. Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) in the final over of the Tamil Nadu innings. On the third delivery of the 50th over, he removed Shahrukh who was caught by Manish Pandey at long-off. Mohammed was the next to go as he was caught brilliantly by Devdutt Padikkal in the deep.

Murugan became the third victim of Mithun as he was caught at extra cover by Krishnappa Gowtham and brought an end to Tamil Nadu innings at 252.

Before that Mithun had removed Murali Vijay for a duck in the first over to give a solid start to Karnataka. He got his second wicket later in the 46th over, when Karun Nair held on to a tough chance at long-on to dismiss Vijay Shankar (38).

Mithun finished with figures of 5/34, his first five-wicket haul in List-A cricket. A domestic giant, Mithun has 128 wickets in 90 matches at 30.08. He also represented India at the international level in four Tests and five ODIs between 2010-2011. His last match in India colours was in December, 2011 against West Indies in Chennai.

Riding on the back of Mithun’s five-for and fifties from India regulars KL Rahul (52*) and Mayank Agarwal (69*), Karnataka went on to claim their 4th VHT title, beating Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD). After bowling out TN for 252, Karnataka were 146/1 when rain halted play with the umpires later on deciding to call off the match. With this win, Karanataka maintained their unbeaten record in Vijay Hazare Tropy finals, while TN endured their first loss in their sixth appearance in the tournament final.