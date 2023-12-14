Home

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, RJS vs KAR 2nd Semi-final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd Semi-final Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, RJS vs KAR 2nd Semi-final: Here are the details of when and where to watch 2nd semi-final match between Rajasthan and Karnataka online and live on TV.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, RJS vs KAR 2nd Semi-final, Live Streaming: Deepak Hooda-led Rajasthan is set to take on Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka in the second semi-final of the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on December 14. Both teams put on a spectacular performance in their previous match and were dominant with the ball. Karnataka bowled out Vidarbha for 173 and then chased it with 7 wickets remaining. On the other hand, Rajasthan batting first made 267 runs and then bowled out Kerala for 67 runs to win the match by 200 runs. The winner of this match will face Haryana in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final in India

What time is Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match?

The Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match will be played on Thursday (December 14) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match going to be played?

The Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Where can I watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match on TV?

The Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match?

Live streaming of Rajasthan vs Karnataka 2nd semi-final match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Shubhang Hegde

