Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, RJS vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Sem-final: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Saurashtra Stadium, Rajkot at 1:30 PM IST Dec 14 Thursday
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, RJS vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Sem-final: Deepak Hooda’s Rajasthan will compete against Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka in the second semi-final of the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on December 14. The winner of this semi-final match will face Haryana in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Both teams are coming off amazing wins and would like to put on an equally dominant performance.
TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Semi-final toss between RJS vs KAR will take place at 01:00 PM IST – December 14.
Time: 01:30 PM IST.
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
RJS vs KAR Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Sahil Dhiwan, Krishnappa Gowtham and Manav Suthar
Batters: Nikin Jose, Ram Chouhan and Devdutt Padikkal
All-Rounder: Abhijeet Tomar
Bowlers: Vasuki Koushik, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Aniket Choudhary and Vidwath Kaverappa
Rajasthan vs Karnataka Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan: A Tomar, R Chouhan, MK Lomror, Deepak Hooda (C), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), A Kookna, RD Chahar, KK Ahmed, A Choudhary, Arafat Khan
Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (C), Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey, A Manohar, M Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Rajasthan vs Karnataka Squads
Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar
Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Shubhang Hegde
