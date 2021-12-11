Rajkot: Maharashtra skipper and opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sensational form continued on Saturday, December 11 as he slammed his third consecutive hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gaikwad played an exceptional knock of 124 runs off just 129 balls against Kerala as Maharashtra were able to post a total of 291 runs after being put in to bat by Kerala skipper Sanju Samson.

Gaikwad got adequate support from Rahul Tripathi, who missed his century by just one run as the duo stitched a 195-run partnership for the third wicket.

Gaikwad hit nine fours and three sixes as he not only helped his side recover from two early wickets but also took them to a position of total control along with Tripathi. This was Gaikwad’s third ton in a row following his scores of 136 against Madhya Pradesh and unbeaten 154 against Chhattisgarh.

The 24-year old equalled the tally of Mayank Agarwal in 2017-18 edition and R Samarth in 2020-21 edition having scored three centuries in a single season while one century behind Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, who both hit 4 hundreds each in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Maharashtra skipper now has 414 runs to his name in three innings at a whopping average of 207.

Gaikwad has been in the form of his life and his dream run has continued in the 50-over format as well as he put his name ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa next month.

The opening batsman was the leading run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35 and strike rate of 136.26. He also claimed the orange cap at the end of the season. Gaikwad made his debut for India in the Sri Lanka series in July and was also part of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand. He was retained by CSK at INR 6 crore as their fourth choice.