Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Sets X on Fire With Breathtaking Century During Kerala vs Railway

Samson was not part of the World Cup 2023-bound Indian squad and now will feature in the ODIs against South Africa which will be played later this month.

Published: December 5, 2023 5:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Kerala captain Sanju Samson slammed 128 runs and in the Round 7, Group A match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 against Railways at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Tuesday. However, his team lost the match and Railways won that match by 18 runs. 

Twitterati started praising Samson after his 128 runs knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, here are the viral reactions:

Here is Kerala’s Squad: Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basit, Sijomon Joseph, Vysakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vinod Kumar, Manu Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, M. Ajnas, P.K. Mithun, Salman Nissar. PTI UNG.

