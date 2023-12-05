Home

Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Sets X on Fire With Breathtaking Century During Kerala vs Railway

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Sets X on Fire With Breathtaking Century During Kerala vs Railway

Samson was not part of the World Cup 2023-bound Indian squad and now will feature in the ODIs against South Africa which will be played later this month.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Sets X on Fire With Breathtaking Century During Kerala vs Railway

New Delhi: Kerala captain Sanju Samson slammed 128 runs and in the Round 7, Group A match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 against Railways at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Tuesday. However, his team lost the match and Railways won that match by 18 runs.

Trending Now

Samson was not part of the World Cup 2023-bound Indian squad and now will feature in the ODIs against South Africa which will be played later this month.

You may like to read

Twitterati started praising Samson after his 128 runs knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, here are the viral reactions:

Sanju Samson delivered a standout inning of 129 runs from 139 balls under pressure in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Although Kerala couldn’t secure a victory, it was a really good knock. Well played Sanju! @IamSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #VijayHazareTrophy #KERvRLW pic.twitter.com/OOCDyYYGR6 — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) December 5, 2023

Well tried, Sanju Samson…!!! 128 (139) in a 255 run chase against Railways – gave his absolute best, but couldn’t reach the line. He played one of the best knocks of the season, but unfortunately came in losing cause. pic.twitter.com/y3hXGXt4O2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 5, 2023

Sanju Samson delivered a standout inning of 129 runs from 139 balls under pressure in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Although Kerala couldn’t secure a victory, it was a really good knock. Well played Sanju! @IamSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #VijayHazareTrophy #KERvRLW pic.twitter.com/OOCDyYYGR6 — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) December 5, 2023

Sanju Samson scored 129 runs in 139 balls with the help of 13 fours and 6 sixes, which created a pressure situation against Railways. Sanju’s captaincy innings. pic.twitter.com/KSGV9yiZZQ — Atrij Yadav (@AtrijYadav) December 5, 2023

Sanju Samson, good try…!!! In a 255-run effort against Railways, 128 (139) gave it everything he had, but was unable to cross the finish line. Despite playing one of the finest knocks of the season, he ultimately lost. pic.twitter.com/wzfDPd0dVN — Cric Buttowski (@CricButtowski) December 5, 2023

Here is Kerala’s Squad: Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basit, Sijomon Joseph, Vysakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vinod Kumar, Manu Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, M. Ajnas, P.K. Mithun, Salman Nissar. PTI UNG.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.