Vijay Hazare Trophy: Snubbed Yuzvendra Chahal Grabs Six Wickets In Haryana’s Big Win Over Uttarakhand

Ahmedabad: Yuzvendra Chahal might be despondent after the selectors snubbed him for the T20I series against Australia, but the leg-spinner channelised his angst positively with a six-wicket burst against Uttarakhand as Haryana started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old’s six-wicket haul (10-2-26-6) saw Haryana bundling out Uttarakhand for 207 in their Group C match, and along the way Chahal also completed 200 List A wickets.

It might just help him to stay visible on the selectorial radar.

For Uttarakhand, wicketkeeper batter Aditya Tare made 67 while opener Kunal Chandela chipped in with 47 as Chahal ran through the rest of the order.

The chase was pretty non-frilled as openers Yuvraj Singh (68) and Ankit Kumar (49) gave them a sound platform, while captain Ashok Maneria contributed an unbeaten 44.

