Tamil Nadu received a shot in the arm with allrounder Vijay Shankar returning for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Shankar was named in the TN squad but had to miss the first two games due to a thumb injury which he sustained during the A series for India against South Africa.

Tamil Nadu are off to an impressive start in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering back-to-back wins against Services and Rajasthan. Shankar is in action in the game against Bihar on Saturday, and a victory will propel TN to a hat-trick of wins. The allrounder replaced N Jagadeesan and came to bat at No. 4.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Tamil had said they weren’t keen to rush Shankar back considering the longevity of the tournament.

“In consultation with the physio, the team management will take a call on Vijay Shankar on the eve of the first game. It is a long tournament, so we aren’t concerned much and we know that he will be available at some point. We have named a balanced squad and have all bases covered,” TN chief selector M Senthilnathan had said.

Although Shankar’s return is expected to bolster an already strong Tamil Nadu line-up, there is still no surety over the availability of Washington Sundar. The offspinner had suffered a niggle during India’s second T20I against South Africa and is yet to join the team.

Tamil Nadu are leading the Elite Group C table with eight points from two wins. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been in prolific touch peeling off successive half-centuries.