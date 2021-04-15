Vijay Mallya fixed the Indian Premier League! Fans are convinced after Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore go top of the points table with their second back-t0-back win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. For the most part of the game, RCB was nowhere in the contest as Hyderabad seemed to be running away with the show. Also Read - SRH Mystery Girl Kavya Maran's Heartbroken Pictures go Viral on Social Media After RCB Beat SRH in IPL 2021 Game

But then came a middle-order collapse where Shahbaz Ahmed picked three wickets in an over and changed the game on its head. Also Read - Virat Kohli Reprimanded For Hitting Chair After Dismissal During SRH-RCB IPL 2021 Game, Accepts Code of Conduct Breach in IPL 2021

Fans are suspicious of how that happened. Here is how they reacted: Also Read - IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell Inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore to 6-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hota hai jaanedo Vijay Mallya ne Kiya toh kiya bindaas usmai tension kya mai bhi toh bola Ambani ne fix kiya 🤣😂♥️ Mehnat beech mai q laare — Wajid 🇮🇳 😍 (@wajiddddd28) April 14, 2021

Vijay Mallya sending money to help Kohli fix matches — AshevilleN (@Ashevil72765408) April 14, 2021

Aaj Vijay Mallya me match fix Kiya Kya?😂😂😂#RCBvsSRH — MayurCR7⚽️ (@yoo708) April 14, 2021

Lagta Hain aaj Vijay mallya me match fix Kiya Hain😂😂 — MayurCR7⚽️ (@yoo708) April 9, 2021

Vijay mallya ka paisa jeeta aur cricket haar gaya aaj 😶 — Govinda(SoOrYaVaNsHi)_@kkian (@kunkule_govinda) April 15, 2021

Mallya, who was the owner of the RCB franchise till 2016 before resigning as the Chairman, is at present fighting extradition from the UK. Mallya, who owes 17 Indian banks an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, is accused of fraud and money laundering in the country.

Meanwhile, RCB has got their campaign off to a dream start and would dearly hope they can continue the momentum ahead in the tournament.

RCB beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener and now they have followed it up with a six-run win over Hyderabad. RCB will now play KKR on April 18 and it promises to be a humdinger.