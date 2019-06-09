ICC World Cup 2019: Liquor-baron Vijay Mallya faced the heat on Twitter after he turned up at the Kennington Oval to watch India take on Australia in an ICC World Cup 2019 match. It is no secret that Mallya loves sports, be it Formula 1 or cricket. Mallya was sporting a grey suit as he walked into Kennington Oval with his son Siddharth for company. Not entertaining any questions from the media, Mallya just said, “I am here to watch the game.”

Here is how Twitter responded to Mallya’s presence at the Oval.

Oh, Hamein laga black mein tickets bech raha hai. 😂 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 9, 2019

Malya: “kuch jyada crazy ho gaya” pic.twitter.com/8bThIjb1Hx — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) June 9, 2019

Kabhi indian grounds pe bhi match dekhne aao chcha. — Sumit Kumar (@FFJustice_) June 9, 2019

is chor ko wha se kidnap krk nhi laya ja skta kya?? — Babita tiwari (@Yagseni) June 9, 2019

Pakdo is chor ko — EyeOpener (@TrueEyeOpener) June 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Mallya is wanted in India for the Rs 9,000 crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case and charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) brought by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

He left India on March 2, 2016, after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore that he had taken for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Indian authorities had in late 2017 filed extradition proceedings against Mallya which he contested. He is currently out on bail in London.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has since been preparing to initiate loan recovery proceedings against him.

The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Recently in a big win for the Indian authorities, the United Kingdom High Court rejected Vijay Mallya’s written submission for permission to appeal against his extradition order passed by a Westminster magistrate’s court.

(With IANS inputs)