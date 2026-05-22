Home

Sports

CSK star cricketer announces sudden retirement in middle of IPL 2026, says he wants to…

CSK star cricketer announces sudden retirement in middle of IPL 2026, says he wants to…

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from domestic cricket as well as the Indian Premier League in order to pursue more opportunities to play the sport at the age of 35

Chennai Super Kings Vijay Shankar plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo credit: IANS)

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from domestic cricket as well as the Indian Premier League in order to pursue more opportunities to play the sport at the age of 35. Shankar, whose last appearance for India came during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, wrote an emotional tweet on his official X account.

Vijay Shankar was once thought to be the next big all-rounder coming from India but that never really came into fruition despite the all-rounder receiving quite too many opportunities to cement his place in the national team. It has been nearly 6 years since Shankar last wore an Indian jersey. His underperformances also saw him go unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

With the IPL franchises and the Indian team having plenty of all-round options, Vijay Shankar knows that his time is up and that it’s the right time to move on. One thing that many would agree is that his cricketing career was just like his innings in the Nidahas Trophy final – nervy and tensed.

If it wasn’t for Dinesh Karthik that night, then Vijay Shankar would have become an overnight villain of Indian cricket. Although hatred is not something he is unfamiliar with, Vijay always used to find a way to ignore it and concentrate on cricket. He didn’t mention that he is moving away from playing international cricket but he rather wants more opportunities to play the sport.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His numbers in international cricket aren’t particularly impressive whether with the bat or ball.

More to follow…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.