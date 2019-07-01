Indian all-rounder and number four batsman Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup owing to a toe injury. In an official statement, the BCCI said, “Vijay Shankar sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup.”

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Sources: Vijay Shankar ruled out from #CWC19 due to a toe injury; is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal. (File pic of Vijay Shankar) pic.twitter.com/DtQejflOiG — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

He also shed light on why the team management wanted Agarwal to be the replacement and said, “The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two game.”

BCCI have already requested ICC to allow Mayank Agarwal to be brought into the squad and it is expected that the technical committee of ICC World Cup 2019 will grant the Indian board’s request. Agarwal will travel to Birmingham and then subsequently to Leeds.

Shankar did not play India’s last match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rishabh Pant batted at number four in place of him and fared considerably. However, earlier it was said that Shankar’s injury was not a major one and he was expected to make a comeback in the playing eleven.

Appearing in 12 ODIs for India, the all-rounder has scored 226 runs and taken four international wickets. He recently earned a lot of praise for his World Cup debut when he took a wicket in his first ball against Pakistan. However, he also drew a lot of criticism for his poor form in batting.