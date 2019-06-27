India vs West Indies: Vijay Shankar made news as soon as the Virat Kohli said that no changes have been made to the squad from the last match. That already stirred controversy as Vijay had not been able to create a significant impact in the two games he played earlier. At the dismissal of KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar joined captain Virat Kohli. Shankar looked tentative during his stay in the middle before he was dismissed for 14 off 19 balls. It was Kemar Roach who forced a nick from Shankar as Shai Hope completed the catch.

Here is how Vijay Shankar got trolled:

#VijayShankar please out this guy from the team — Amit bhardwaj(AB) (@cena28091991) June 27, 2019

Vijay Shankar is the kid on the ground who owns the bat, so rest of the gareeb kids have to pick him. He is definitely worst cricketer ever in WC for India. @vijayshankar260 #VijayShankar #INDvWI — Yogesh Yadav (@yogesh_yadav87) June 27, 2019