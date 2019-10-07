India’s star pugilist Vijender Singh will return to the boxing ring on November 22 at the Rotunda Rumble event in Dubai. Aiming to extend his unbeaten record, Vijender will look to build upon his growing reputation in the professional circuit. He made a winning start in the American professional circuit in July this year by registering against Mike Snider. Vijender’s opponent for the November bout is yet-to-be-finalised.

The 33-year-old boxer boasts off an incredible 11-0 record in the pro circuit which includes 8 knockout victories. Vijender’s card will be promoted by Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, in association with Top Rank — the Indian’s promoters in the USA. The name of his opponent will be announced later.

The hard-hitting super-middleweight is currently training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard, a press release from the organisers stated. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and to keep active as I continue my world title quest,” Vijender said.

“I was proud of my last performance back in July, but I was coming off a long layoff. I am rounding into form, and fans are going to see the best version of Vijender Singh when I fight in Dubai,” he added.

November’s bill also features WBO world No.1 Jack Catterall, who keeps busy ahead of his world title shot with a clash against former European Boxing Union super-lightweight champion Timo Schwarzkopf. Round 10 Boxing is Dubai’s only exclusive boxing club.

“It was excellent getting back in the ring after a long time off. I am really happy for my winning debut in USA,” Vijender had said after the bout.