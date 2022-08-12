VIK vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

VIK vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – FC Viktoria Berlin vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12 PM IST August 12, Friday.

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VIK vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, VIK vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VIK vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction FC Viktoria Berlin vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series toss between FC Viktoria Berlin and Berlin CC will take place at 11.30 PM IST

Time – August 12, 12 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

VIK vs BER Dream11 Team

S Lal, Z Sahi, N Kraiger(VC), J Vashisht, E Latif, M Tiwari, I Bukhari, Z Haider, Z Mahmood (c), A Garje, S Kataria

VIK vs BER Probable Playing XI

FC Viktoria Berlin: Zamir Haider, Shahbaz Muhammad, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Shahid Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Parshant Godara, Talal Khan, Zeeshan Sahi, Andi Mirza, Shoib Akhtar

Berlin CC: Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill, Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Awais Zafar(c), Ata Ahmad, Abhilash Anantharam(wk), Nick Kraiger, Manish Tiwari, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh