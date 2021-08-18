VIK vs FBL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

FC Viktoria 89 vs Fuchse Berlin Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VIK vs FBL at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In matches no. 9 and 10 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, Fuchse Berlin Lions will take on FC Viktoria 89 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Dresden VIK vs FBL match will start at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST – August 18. It was a forgettable debut for FC Viktoria in the ECS as they lost to BSC Rehberge by 8 wickets despite giving their best. However, they bounced back well and won their next game against the same opponent by 7 runs. On the other hand, Fuchse Berlin Lions finally tasted their first win in this tournament, when they defeated SG Einheit Halle by 5 runs on Tuesday. With one win and three losses, Fuchse Berlin are still at the bottom of the table with 2 points. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VIK vs FBL Dream11 Team Prediction, VIK vs FBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, VIK vs FBL Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – FC Viktoria 89 vs Fuchse Berlin Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between Fuchse Berlin Lions and FC Viktoria 89 will take place at 12 PM and 2 PM IST – August 18.

Time: 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

VIK vs FBL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Indika Gunasekara (C)

Batsmen – Chamila Bandara, Vinny Muruhesapillai, W Aslam

All-rounders – Ganidu Arumadura (VC), Tharanga Loku-Liyana, Z Mahmood

Bowlers – Nouman Stanikzai, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Gopireddy, Harsha Busireddy

VIK vs FBL Probable Playing XIs

FC Viktoria 89: Bilal Hussain, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider, Tanvir Butt, Rohit Unnithan, Waleed Aslam, Tojo Thomas, Raza Amar, Andi Miirza, Usman Hadi.

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Chamila Bandara, Imran Muhammad, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Indika Gunasekara (wk), Ganidu Arumadura (C), Tharanga Loku Liyana, Tiron De Alwis, Nauman Stanikzai, Stefane Siriwardana, Dinesh Loronsu Hewa, Praveen Nattramilarasu.

VIK vs FBL Squads

FC Viktoria 89: Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi, Usman Hadi, Zamir Haider, Ehsan Latif, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan, Tanvir Butt, Bilal Hussain, Andi Mirza, Raza Amar, Arjun Nagathankandy, Waleed Aslam, Harsha Gopireddy, Harsha Busireddy, Juno Varghese, Manu Thomas, Sonam Ravi, Akhil Garje, Munir Hussain, Asad Hussain.

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Stefane Siriwardana, Chamila Bandara, AB Gazizadeh, Ganidu Arumadura, Indika Gunasekara, Derek Seto, Shamal Hydari, Shamal Hydari, Nauman Stanikzai, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Neel Ranasinghe, Luskshan Parera, Tiron De-Alwis, Vinny Muruhesapillai.

