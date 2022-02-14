Kolkata: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed senior batter Virat Kohli to ‘bat well and score big runs’ in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting from Wednesday. Kohli, going through a lean patch with the bat, registered scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODIs against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Strongest Playing 11 For IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Likely to Open With Anuj Rawat; Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Follow

“No specific conversations. I don’t think he is going through a lean phase. I mean, at least in this format, T20s and ODIs, he’s done really well, lately. I understand he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies. But no conversations as such.” Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Lunch Break Taken

“I mean he’s batting really well in the nets and we are really happy with the kind of preparations he has been putting in. So, no conversations, I am certain that one of these innings (in the T20 series), he will bat well and score big runs,” said Rathour in the virtual press conference. Also Read - 1st WODI: New Zealand Crush India By 62 Runs Despite Mithali Raj Half-Century