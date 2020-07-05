Dream11 Team Prediction

VIL vs BAR LaLiga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Football Match at San Mamés 1:30 AM IST July 6:

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Villarreal vs FC Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica



My Dream11 Team

Ter Stegen, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, P Torres, Cazorla, Gomez, Busquets, Messi (c), Suarez (vc), Bacca

Probable XIs

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Mario, Vicente Iborra, Santi Cazorla, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Paco Alcácer, Moi Gómez, Gerard Moreno

FC Barcelona: Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ricard Puig, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Jorge Cuenca, Monchu

SQUADS

Villarreal (VIL): Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino

FC Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Morer, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

