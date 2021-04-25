VIL vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match VIL vs BAR. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Villarreal will lock horns against Barcelona on April 25. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona have gained momentum in the La Liga title race this season and are currently at the third spot on the points table. They have acquired 68 points so far and win will help them move to second. On the other side, Villarreal have also played excellent football this season and are at the seventh spot. Barcelona and Villarreal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VIL vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Villarreal, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Villarreal, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for VIL vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:45 PM IST – April 25 in India.

VIL vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Oscar Mingueza

Midfielders: Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Frenkie de Jong (VC), Pedri

Strikers: Lionel Messi (C), Paco Alcacer

Barcelona and Villarreal Probable Line-up

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Samuel Chukwueze

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

