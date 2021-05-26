VIL vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match VIL vs MUN. In the mega encounter on Europa League Final, Villarreal will lock horns against Manchester United on May 27. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. Manchester United now still have a chance to end the season on a high with a trophy in their cabinet. The Red Devils will play Villarreal in the final of the Europa League after a dominating campaign so far. United register a comprehensive win over Roma in the semifinals. On the other hand, Unai Emery who has a rich experience of winning the Europa League title will look to expand the silverware in his list. Manchester United and Villarreal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VIL vs MUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Villarreal, Europa League Final, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Villarreal, Europa League Final.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for VIL vs MUN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – May 27, Thursday in India.

VIL vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Dani Parejo

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gerard Moreno (VC), Edinson Cavani

Manchester United and Villarreal Probable Line-up

Villarreal Starting Line-up: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United Starting Line-up: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Check Dream11 Prediction / VIL Dream11 Team / MUN Dream11 Team/ Villarreal Dream 11 Team / Manchester United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.