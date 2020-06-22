Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match VIL vs SEV at Estadio de la Ceramica: In one of the highly-anticipated LaLiga clash on Monday (June 22), Villarreal will take on Sevilla at the Estadio de la Ceramica . The La Liga match VIL vs SEV will kick-off at 11 PM IST. Villarreal, who have emerged victorious in their last three outings in the tournament, will look to continue their winning run when they take on the fourth-placed side Sevilla. In their last outing, Villarreal registered a narrow 1-0 win over Granada.

Sevilla, on the other hand, slipped to the fourth slot after they held Levante to a 1-1 draw. Sevilla, in the upcoming game, will look to produce a clinical show and win back their position in the top three. Sevilla have 52 points from 30 matches. They are on score-level with Atletico Madrid. There official broadcast of LaLiga in India will be available on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD. Facebook is the media rights holder for LaLiga in the Indian sub-continent and so all the matches can be watched live on LaLiga's official Facebook page. You can also catch the live football streaming of LaLiga on Sony Liv app.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Villarreal and Sevilla will kick-start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- T Vaclik

Defenders- S Reguilon, J Kounde, D Carlos (VC), P. Torres

Midfielders- S Chukwueze, E Banega, S Cazorla, L Ocampos (vc)

Forwards- L de Jong, G. Moreno (C)

VIL vs SEV Probable XIs

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Mario, Vicente Iborra, Santi Cazorla, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Paco Alcácer, Moi Gómez, Gerard Moreno.

Sevilla FC: Tomas Vaclik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Ever Banega, Joan Jordan, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Lucas Ocampos.

VIL vs SEV SQUADS

Villarreal (VIL): Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino.

Sevilla (SEV): Javi Diaz, Yassine Bounou, Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Reguilon, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas, Genaro Rodriguez, Fernando Francisco Reges, Jose Mena, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Rony Lopes, Franco Vazquez, Nolito, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso.

