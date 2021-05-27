It was a night to remember for Villarreal as they rallied onto beat Manchester United in a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout to clinch their first ever European silverware. This was Unai Emery’s 4th Europa League crown won as a manager. The first-half saw Manchester United dominating proceedings with their possession game but couldn’t squeeze in the final pass to get a breakthrough. Villarreal duo of Raul Albiol and Pau Torres were rock solid with the Yellow Submarine maintaining a deep line at the back. It was in the half-hour mark when Dani Parejo’s pin point free-kick, went through the United defense and Gerard Moreno who has unmarked by Viktor Linedlof made no mistake in poking it from close range. Unai Emery’s men went into the break with a solitary lead. United bounced back in the second half courtesy of an Edinson Cavani goal. From a Luke Shaw corner, the ball wasn’t cleared away properly by the Villarreal defense and it eventually fell to Cavani, who coolly slotted it past the Argentine Rulli and equalised for United. It was a comparatively better United performance, as they churned out a string of chances in the second-half, the best one falling to Marcus Rashford when he put Bruno Fernandes’s cross wide. It was an excellent cross from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford only had Rulli to beat but missed the goal by quite a margin. We didn’t see much of Bruno Fernandes and Rashford in the match as Cavani was the most busiest on the pitch dropping deep when it was required and orchestrated counter-attacks upfront. Mctominay was brilliant among the midfielders. Both sides held onto till the 90th minute for a 1-1 draw. It was an uneventful extra-time as neither of the sides managed to get a winner. It was all down to the dreaded Penalty-Shootouts to decide the outcome. It was a long shootout as it tested the nerves of not only the players but also the fans. The Spanish outfit converted all 11 of their spot-kicks whereas United was one short as David de Gea’s weak shot was expertly thwarted by Geronomi Rulli. Also Read - Match Highlights MAN UTD vs VIL Europa League Final Updates: Villarreal Beat Manchester United 11-10 in Penalty Shootout to Clinch Title

Also Read - Live Stream Manchester United vs Villarreal Europa League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs VIL Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya Also Read - Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch MUN vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV; TV Telecast Star Sports