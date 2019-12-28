Veteran domestic fast bowler Vinay Kumar created history on Saturday after his three for 24 for Puducherry in Mizoram’s second innings at Kolkata saw him become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history.
With his three-wicket haul, Vinay has now 412 wickets, going past Pankaj Singh (409 wickets). Former Haryana left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel leads the tally with 637 wickets.
At the end of the match, Vinay, who represents Puducherry, was given a guard of honour by his team-mates after his side won by an innings and 272 runs.
The 34-year-old started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years.
Vinay has recorded 474 wickets in 133 First-Class matches, at an average of just over 23. He last represented India in 2013, in an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.
Here’s the full list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:
|Name of the player
|Number of wickets taken
|Rajinder Goel
|637
|S Venkataraghavan
|530
|Sunil Joshi
|479
|Narendra Hirwani
|441
|BS Chandrasekhar
|437
|VV Kumar
|418
|Vinay Kumar
|412
|Pankaj Singh
|409
|Sairaj Bahutule
|405
|Bishen Singh Bedi
|403
|Utpal Chatterjee
|401
Earlier this month, Vinay Kumar became only the second fast bowler to record 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy history. “400 Ranji Trophy wickets. 397 for Karnataka and 3 for Pondicherry. Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this wonderful journey,” Kumar tweeted after achieving the feat.
Vinay has played 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is in which he has scalped 1, 38 and 10 wickets respectively. He has featured 105 IPL games so far and has picked 105 wickets at an economy of 8.39.