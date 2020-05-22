Vincy Premier T10 League LIVE Streaming Details

Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Vincy Premier T10 League

When: From May 22 to May 31

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE

May 22, Friday (Times in IST)

Match 1: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 6 PM

Match 2: La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 8 PM

Match 3: Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 10 PM

May 23, Saturday

Match 4: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 6 PM

Match 5: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 8 PM

Match 6: Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 10 PM

May 24, Sunday

Match 7: Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 6 PM

Match 8: Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8 PM

Match 9: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10 PM

May 25, Monday

Match 10: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 6 PM

Match 11: La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 8 PM

Match 12: Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 10 PM

May 26, Tuesday

Match 13: Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 6 PM

Match 14: Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 8 PM

Match 15: Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 10 PM

May 27, Wednesday

Match 16: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 6 PM

Match 17: Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 8 PM

Match 18: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 10 PM

May 28, Thursday

Match 19: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 6 PM

Match 20: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 8 PM

Match 21: La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 10 PM

May 29, Friday

Match 22: La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 6 PM

Match 23: Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, 8 PM

Match 24: Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, 10 PM

May 30, Saturday (Semifinals)

Semifinal 1: Team 1 vs Team 4, 6 PM

Semifinal 2: Team 2 vs Team 3, 8:30 PM

May 31, Sunday

Third place decider: Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2, 6 PM

Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2, 8:30 PM