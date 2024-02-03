Home

Sports

Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Among Big Names Headlining Senior Wrestling Nationals In Jaipur

Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Among Big Names Headlining Senior Wrestling Nationals In Jaipur

Both Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik are returning from injuries. This event will help them access their conditions.

Vinesh Phogat is returning to the wrestling mat after 15 long months. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: After a long battle with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian wrestlers have finally started preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, that is just six months away, at the Senior National Championships in Jaipur. The wrestling scenario was in complete turmoil after the wrestlers led by Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia took to the streets to protest against then-president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing the female grapplers.

Trending Now

Soon after the issue came to light, Brij Bushan Sharan stepped down from his post before a new body was formed led by Sanjay Singh. However, the wrestlers denied accepting the newly-formed committee as Sanjay was believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan. But that committee was soon suspended by the Union Ministry after it flouted the Sports Code.

You may like to read

Currently, the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc committee is managing the WFI affairs. With Antim Panghal already secured a place at the Paris Olympics through a country quota, the biggest name in the three-day Nationals is Vinesh Phogat. The Commonwealth Games medallist, who is returning to the mat after 15 months, was undergoing rehab while also being one of the lead voices in the protest.

Vinesh’s last competitive event was the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade while she had to give Asian Games last year a miss due to a knee injury. Fitness will certainly be an aspect to look for Vinesh in the Nationals and it will also give her a knowledge about where she is in terms of competitiveness.

Besides Vinesh, Anshu Malik, who competed at Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will return from injury too. She lost to Sarita Mor in the trials for Asian Games last year before spending the rest of the year on the sidelines with a ligament injury.

Notably, the wrestlers will get two events which will act as Paris Olympic qualifiers. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya are not competing in Jaipur while other big names have given this competition a miss as they are either training abroad or preparing for Asian Championships two months later.

“Vinesh is coming back after a long period and she will be better off competing in a higher weight class to avoid risk of injuries, said Kripa Shankar Bishnoi, who is a coach with Railways women’s team. “She has recovered from the knee injury and this event will help gauge her fitness levels.

“She is a world class wrestler and she has it in her to make another comeback. When there is no domestic tournament, it is difficult to assess performances. The coaches are also not aware of fitness levels of players. This tournament will help us take a stock of the preparation,” she added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.