Ace India wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched a goal medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament. Vinesh returned to the mat after a long coronavirus-forced break and beat 2017 world champion V Kaladzinskay in the summit clash. Also Read - Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat Enters 53kg Final of Ukraine Wrestling Event on Competitive Return After a Year

Vinesh started the game on a dominating note with a 4-0 lead but Kaladzinskay bounced back brilliantly leveled the score soon. Also Read - Sports Ministry Sanctions Vinesh Phogat And Her Team's 40-day Training Camp in Hungary

Vinesh took the break leading 6-4, adding to her score with a takedown, 10 seconds before the break. Also Read - Deepak Punia, Two Other Wrestlers Test Positive For COVID-19

The match went more gruel further as Kaladzinskay hit another four-point throw towards the Indian boxer. Vinesh stayed in the game and managed to take four more points to extend the lead to 10-8. She got into a position from where she pinned Kaladzinskay to ensure herself a gold.

“It is a winning return for #TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal in the women’s 53 kg at the #OutstandingUkrainianWrestlersAndCoachesMemorial event after beating World #7 and 2017 World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 10-8 in the final,” SAI Media tweeted.

It is a winning return for #TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal in the women’s 53 kg at the #OutstandingUkrainianWrestlersAndCoachesMemorial event after beating World #7 and 2017 World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 10-8 in the final. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/z3eQbTYZBs — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) February 28, 2021



Earlier, in the semifinals, the 26-year-old Vinesh was in top gear as she defeated Romania’s Ana A by fall in the semifinal. Vinesh took a 2-0 lead early and never allowed her opponent a chance to come back into the match.

Since the coronavirus halted all competitions last year, it was the first competition for Vinesh, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Asked about her defence, Vinesh’s Belgian coach Woller Akos said he would speak only after he discusses the bout with his ward.

The next tournament for Vinesh is UWW ranking series event — Matteo Pellicone in Italy, where fellow Tokyo Qualifiers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will also be seen in action from March 4-7.