Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched gold at the Matteo Pelicone Rankings Series in Rome. In the 53kg category, Vinesh beat Canada’s Diana Weicker 4-0 to win her second gold medal in two weeks. The 26-year-old had a dominating show throughout the tournament without dropping a single point. Also Read - Vinesh Phogat Clinches Gold in Kiev Tournament With 10-8 Win Over V Kaladzinskay

Vinesh got two walkovers in the Matteo Pelicone Rankings Series, while in the other bouts she defeated compatriot Nandini Salokhe on Saturday. While, before that, she also beat Canada’s Samantha Stewart. Also Read - Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat Enters 53kg Final of Ukraine Wrestling Event on Competitive Return After a Year

This is the Asian Games champion’s second gold medal in two weeks, having earlier won the 53kg title in the Outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine. The tournament in Kiev was Vinesh’s first in over a year. Also Read - Sports Ministry Sanctions Vinesh Phogat And Her Team's 40-day Training Camp in Hungary

Despite the win, Vinesh was not satisfied with her performance as she wants the scoreline to be more than 4-0 with attacking gameplay.

“I am not satisfied with this performance at all. I won but I want to attack more. I want my score to be more than 4-0. While my mind knows that but my body is not allowing me to do it,” she told United World Wrestling.

Meanwhile, other Indian wrestler Nandini went on to lose to Stewart in the 53kg bronze medal bout.

“#TOPSAthlete wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh continues her positive return to competitive action as she wins the gold medal in women’s 53 kg at the #MatteoPellicone #WrestleRome ranking series. She did not drop a point in any of her five matches in this tournament. #Wrestling,” Sports Authority of India tweeted.

Vinesh had earlier qualified for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships. The Olympics, which was scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, was postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Since the coronavirus halted all competitions last year, it was the first competition for Vinesh.