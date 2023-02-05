Home

Vinod Kambli in Trouble, Wife Andrea Hewitt Lodges FIR Against Ex-India Cricketer For Assault

Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has reportedly filed an FIR accusing him of thrashing her in a Bandra apartment on Friday.

VINOD Kambli Indian Cricketer: FIR Filed against Vinod Kambli, wife Andrea Hewitt alleges ‘Former Indian cricketer thrashed’ her: Follow LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli finds himself in trouble. His Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea Hewitt has reportedly filed an FIR accusing him of thrashing her in a Bandra apartment on Friday. As per TV reports, Kambli thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. According to the Bandra Police, Kambli has an FIR filed against him under IPC sections 504 (insult) and 324 (willful infliction of harm with dangerous weapons). He is charged with tossing the handle of a cooking pan over his wife Andrea, causing a head injury.

A report in the Times of India, however, quoted Andrea that ‘the matter is now getting sorted out’. The incident took place between 1 and 1.30 pm IST when Kambli entered his Bandra flat.

“Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital,” Andrea has put on record in the FIR.

This is not the first time Kambli has got himself into trouble due to drinking. In 2022, he had been booked by police in a drink and drive case. Earlier, he and his wife had been booked by police for allegedly beating up their maid. Not long back, Kambli reached out to Mumbai Cricket Association seeking a job. He had also sworn to give up drinking if he got the job.

Kambli was regarded as one of the finest cricketers when he burst onto the scene, but indiscipline led to a lack of form and he could not maximise his potential. He arguably remains one of the depressing chapters in Indian cricket.