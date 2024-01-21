Home

Sports

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 4:00 PM IST

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 4:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, VIP vs ABD, Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11, Desert Vipers Dream11, VIP vs ABD, VIP vs ABD Dream11, VIP vs ABD Dream11 team, VIP vs ABD Dream11, VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team, Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Fantasy team.

VIP vs ABD (credit: Twitter)

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 4:00 PM IST: Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers is set to take on Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 21.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, VIP vs ABD, Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11, Desert Vipers Dream11, VIP vs ABD, VIP vs ABD Dream11, VIP vs ABD Dream11 team, VIP vs ABD Dream11, VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team, Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Fantasy team.

You may like to read

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, L Evans, Daniel Lawrence

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell

VIP vs ABD Possible Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Colin Munro (C), Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Bas de Leede, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Ibrahim Zadran, Sam Hain (WK), Laurie Evans, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine (C), Josh Little, Ali Khan

Squads

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Dinesh Chandimal(w), Adam Hose, Rohan Mustafa, Bas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga, Gus Atkinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Michael Jones, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Ali Naseer

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Joe Clarke(w), Charith Asalanka, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Jake Lintott, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.