VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7: Here is the ILT20 2023 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and VIP vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, VIP vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, VIP vs ABD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 18, Wed.
TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight , will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 18
Time: 7.30 PM IST.
Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai
VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Batters: Colin Ingram (vc), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Brandon King
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Benny Howell(vc)
Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein.
VIP vs ABD Probable Playing XIs
Desert Vipers: AD Hales, C Munro(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, A Naseer, Sam Billings, TK Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, TS Mills, AAP Atkinson
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: CA Ingram, PR Stirling, Brandon King, AD Russell, SP Narine(C), Zawar Farid, Connor Esterhuizen, AJ Hosein, R Rampaul, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan.
