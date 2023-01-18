VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 18, Wed

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight , will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 18

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai

VIP vs ABD, ILT20 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Ingram (vc), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Benny Howell(vc)

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein.

VIP vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: AD Hales, C Munro(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, A Naseer, Sam Billings, TK Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, TS Mills, AAP Atkinson

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: CA Ingram, PR Stirling, Brandon King, AD Russell, SP Narine(C), Zawar Farid, Connor Esterhuizen, AJ Hosein, R Rampaul, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan.