VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM IST

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM IST: Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers are set to take on David Warner’s Dubai Capitals in match 27 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 9. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the table and the winner of this match will have an opportunity to get on the fourth spot.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Ba de Leede, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Rohan Mushtafa

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Olly Stone

VIP vs DUB Possible Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan (wk), Adam Hose, Ali Naseer, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Matheesha Pathirana, Nathan Sowter

Dubai Capitals: Ben Dunk, Max Holden, Sam Billings (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson

Squads

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Adam Hose, Azam Khan(w), Ali Naseer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Karthik Meiyappan, Gus Atkinson, Tanish Suri

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Vriitya Aravind, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali

