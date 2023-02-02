Home

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ILT20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST February 2, Wednesday

TOSS – The ILT20 match toss between Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time – February 2, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue- Dubai International Cricket Stadium

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella.

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, George Munsey.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza.

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell

VIP vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers (VIP): Alex Hales, Colin Munro (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Billings, Sheldon Cottrell, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, AAP Atkinson, Luke Wood.

Dubai Capitals (DUB): Rovman Powell (C), George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, D Shanaka, Fred Klaassen, YK Pathan, Niroshan Dickwella, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja, C Karunaratne, Adam Zampa