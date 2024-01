Home

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 15: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 8:00 PM IST: Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers is set to compete against Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates in match 15 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 30. The Emirates are currently at the top of the points table and on the other hand, Desert Vipers are at the bottom.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Afridi, F Farooqi

VIP vs EMI Possible Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult

Squads

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro(c), Adam Hose, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aryan Lakra, Shaheen Afridi, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Dinesh Chandimal, Nathan Sowter, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Karthik Meiyappan, Ali Naseer, Tanish Suri, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Daniel Lawrence

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult, Kusal Perera, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

