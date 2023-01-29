VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction Match 21: All You Need To Know

Home

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Jan 29, Sunday

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction Match 21: Here is the International League T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, VIP vs EMI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, VIP vs EMI Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Jan 29, Sunday.

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 29.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga(vc), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Curran(c)

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson

VIP vs EMI Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Ali Naseer, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, and Matheesha Pathirana.

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Vrittya Aravind, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Bradley Wheal.