Dream11 Team Hints

VIR vs PSV ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vinohrady Rossos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Saturday June 20: Also Read - VIB vs PSV Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vinohrady Biancos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST Saturday June 20

Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians. Also Read - PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Rossos Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST Saturday June 20

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15. Also Read - PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Saturday June 20

Toss: The toss between Vinohrady Rossos vs Prague Spartans Vanguards will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground



My Dream11 Team