New Delhi: A tweet posted by BCCI on Tuesday went viral in no time as it left many fans on social media confused and taken aback. BCCI took to Twitter to update the score of a U-19 Challenger Trophy match that read, “Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5×4, 1×6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy.” Since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is married to India captain Virat Kohli, some fans were taken by surprise before realising she is a U-19 cricketer who is currently leading the India B team in the Challenger Trophy.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Appointed Head Coach of Team India, Will Take Over From New Zealand Series

For a sec i thought bcci is trolling virat kohli 😂😂😂🤭 — Pisces dude (@Deltaseira0318) November 2, 2021

Anushka is an opening batter and a right-arm off-spinner, who scored 72 runs off 114 balls in the opening match of the Women’s U19 One Day Challenger Trophy that kicked off on Tuesday, November 2 at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur. Her innings was laced with seven boundaries and one six that helped her team to post a competitive total on board. Not just that, Anushka showed her skills with the ball as well by taking a five-for as India B beat India A by 92 runs. Also Read - Kapil Dev's Advice to BCCI: Selectors Need to Decide Future of Big Players, Need to Think How to Make Next Generation Better

As soon as the tweet went viral, the netizens were seen busy creating memes, drawing parallels with Anushka the actress and Anushka the cricketer.

The Challenger Trophy holds a lot of importance for the players as a good performance will ensure a place in the Indian U-19 squad which can open the gates to be in contention for a spot in the national team. Players who have done well in the inter-state competitions have been picked up and divided into four teams, namely Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D that constitutes the tournament.