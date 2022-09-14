Kanpur: The big highlight of the ongoing Road Safety World Series is the presence of arguably the biggest legends of the game – Sachin Tendulkar and Broan Lara. Ahead of the India and West Indies Legends, Lara walked into the Indian dressing room after a practice session. He met Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh before hugging Tendulkar. The two had a long discussion while they smiled and felt happy in each other’s company. This is a nostalgic moment and would be a treat for 90s kids. Lara posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it, “Good vibes & Friendship!”Also Read - WATCH: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan Rock Bollywood Retro Songs; Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar in Audience, Video Goes VIRAL

Having won their opening encounters, India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

West Indies Legends – who registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Bangladesh in their season opener – will be bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara. Lara – who missed the opening game due to personal reasons – arrived in Kanpur on Monday.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends side put up a clinical performance against South Africa Legends last on Saturday to secure a mammoth 61-run win in front of a packed stadium. The defending champions ticked off all the checkboxes in the previous game as their batting, bowling and fielding looked up to the mark.

Although the opening pair of Tendulkar and Naman Ojha failed to give India Legends a sublime start in the powerplay and were dismissed early against South Africa Legends. Fans would be hoping for a good knock from the master blaster and from local lad Suresh Raina – who played a brilliant cameo the other evening.